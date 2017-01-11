Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

    JUST WATCHED

    Obama: You made me a better president

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Obama: You made me a better president

At his farewell address in Chicago, President Obama said the American people made him "a better president and a better man."
Source: CNN

Stories worth watching (15 Videos)

See More

Obama: You made me a better president

At his farewell address in Chicago, President Obama said the American people made him "a better president and a better man."
Source: CNN