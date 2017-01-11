Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

US President-elect Donald Trump speaks during a press conference January 11, 2017 at Trump Tower in New York. Trump held his first news conference in nearly six months Wednesday, amid explosive allegations over his ties to Russia, a little more than a week before his inauguration. / AFP / TIMOTHY A. CLARY (Photo credit should read TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP/Getty Images)
US President-elect Donald Trump speaks during a press conference January 11, 2017 at Trump Tower in New York. Trump held his first news conference in nearly six months Wednesday, amid explosive allegations over his ties to Russia, a little more than a week before his inauguration. / AFP / TIMOTHY A. CLARY (Photo credit should read TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP/Getty Images)

    JUST WATCHED

    Intel chiefs presented Trump with claims of Russian efforts to compromise him

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Intel chiefs presented Trump with claims of Russian efforts to compromise him

Jim Sciutto summarizes CNN's exclusive reporting on what the intelligence chiefs presented to Trump and explains why it matters.
Source: CNN

Stories worth watching (15 Videos)

See More

Intel chiefs presented Trump with claims of Russian efforts to compromise him

Jim Sciutto summarizes CNN's exclusive reporting on what the intelligence chiefs presented to Trump and explains why it matters.
Source: CNN