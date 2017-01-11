Breaking News

    Trump: Pence getting approvals for wall

President-elect Trump reiterated his promise that Mexico will reimburse the US for the costs of building a wall on the US-Mexico border. He said Vice President-elect Mike Pence has started efforts to get clearances from Congress and agencies to begin construction of the wall.
