Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Numerous files are displayed, left, as US President-elect Donald Trump gives a press conference January 11, 2017 in New York.
Numerous files are displayed, left, as US President-elect Donald Trump gives a press conference January 11, 2017 in New York.

    JUST WATCHED

    Watch the entire Donald Trump news conference

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Watch the entire Donald Trump news conference

During his first press conference since July 2016, President-elect Donald Trump faces questions about his stance on Russia and concerns about possible conflicts of interest.
Source: CNN

Stories worth watching (15 Videos)

See More

Watch the entire Donald Trump news conference

During his first press conference since July 2016, President-elect Donald Trump faces questions about his stance on Russia and concerns about possible conflicts of interest.
Source: CNN