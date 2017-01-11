Breaking News
President Obama gave his final nationwide address as president on Tuesday night. Here are the highlights.
Obama's Final Speech to the Nation (11 Videos)
President Obama says goodbye
Obama tears up talking about Michelle
Malia Obama tears up during dad's speech
Obama calls Biden 'scrappy kid from Scranton'
Obama: You made me a better president
Chant erupts during Obama's farewell speech
Obama: We will have the smooth transition
Obama lists US accomplishments during his term
Obama: We give democracy power
Obama on immigration: We need to try harder
President Obama's best speech moments
