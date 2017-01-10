Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

russia us hacking trump response sciutto pkg_00001626
russia us hacking trump response sciutto pkg_00001626

    JUST WATCHED

    Plans for Trump and Putin to meet

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Plans for Trump and Putin to meet

The US intelligence community blames Putin for hacking and tampering with the presidential election. CNN"s Jim Sciutto has Trump's response.
Source: CNN

Stories worth watching (15 Videos)

See More

Plans for Trump and Putin to meet

The US intelligence community blames Putin for hacking and tampering with the presidential election. CNN"s Jim Sciutto has Trump's response.
Source: CNN