Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

recap sessions confirmation hrg day 1 origwx cs_00000000
recap sessions confirmation hrg day 1 origwx cs_00000000

    JUST WATCHED

    RECAP: Jeff Sessions confirmation hearing (Day 1)

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

RECAP: Jeff Sessions confirmation hearing (Day 1)

Highlights from the first day of Sen. Jeff Sessions' attorney general confirmation hearing.
Source: CNN

Stories worth watching (15 Videos)

See More

RECAP: Jeff Sessions confirmation hearing (Day 1)

Highlights from the first day of Sen. Jeff Sessions' attorney general confirmation hearing.
Source: CNN