Breaking News
CNN
Toggle Search
Search
Election Results
Nation
World
Our Team
CNN.com
Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.
JUST WATCHED
Watch Obama crack himself up
Replay
More Videos ...
MUST WATCH
Watch Obama crack himself up
Even POTUS can't help but lose it at his own jokes.
Source: CNN
Obama's Final Speech - 9 pm Tonight (8 Videos)
Watch Obama crack himself up
In Chicago, mixed reaction to end of Obama era
Michelle Obama's emotional final speech
President Obama at the UN: Then and now
2 Obama speeches: 12 years apart, similar tone
How Obama responds to shooting attacks
Obama designates two new national monuments
President Obama's best speeches
See More
Watch Obama crack himself up
Even POTUS can't help but lose it at his own jokes.
Source: CNN