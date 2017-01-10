Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Jeff Sessions protester KKK outfit_00000000
Jeff Sessions protester KKK outfit_00000000

    JUST WATCHED

    Protesters in KKK garb removed from hearing

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Protesters in KKK garb removed from hearing

Two protesters dressed in KKK outfits are escorted out of Sen. Jeff Sessions' confirmation hearing for attorney general.
Source: CNN

Stories worth watching (15 Videos)

See More

Protesters in KKK garb removed from hearing

Two protesters dressed in KKK outfits are escorted out of Sen. Jeff Sessions' confirmation hearing for attorney general.
Source: CNN