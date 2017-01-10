Breaking News

Sen. Jeff Sessions makes his opening statement during the Senate Judiciary Committee during his confirmation hearing to be attorney general on January 10, 2017.
    Sessions: Muslims shouldn't be denied entry to US

Sen. Jeff Sessions says that Muslims, as a religious group, should not be denied entry to the United States.
Source: CNN

