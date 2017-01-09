Breaking News

rand paul obamacare replacement options wolf sot_00011217
rand paul obamacare replacement options wolf sot_00011217

    Rand Paul: I'll vote to repeal Obamacare

Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) tells CNN's Wolf Blitzer he plans to vote in favor of repealing Obamacare, but feels Republicans should have a suitable replacement ready the same day.
