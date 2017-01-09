Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

mike pence takes pets on airplane _00001330
mike pence takes pets on airplane _00001330

    JUST WATCHED

    Vice President-elect Pence brings pets to DC

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Vice President-elect Pence brings pets to DC

Vice President-elect Pence brought his family's pets from Indiana to Washington on Monday. Passengers included cats Pickle and Oreo and rabbit Marlon Bundo.
Source: CNN

Stories worth watching (15 Videos)

See More

Vice President-elect Pence brings pets to DC

Vice President-elect Pence brought his family's pets from Indiana to Washington on Monday. Passengers included cats Pickle and Oreo and rabbit Marlon Bundo.
Source: CNN