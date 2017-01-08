Trump drops longtime inauguration announcer

Breaking News

President-elect Donald Trump is breaking from 11 presidents' worth of tradition and benching 89-year-old inauguration announcer Charles Brotman. CNN's Fredricka Whitfield reports.
