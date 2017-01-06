Breaking News

A picture taken on December 7, 2016 shows Russian President Vladimir Putin speaks during an interview with Nippon Television Network Corporation and Yomiuri Shimbun in the run-up to his official visit to Japan. / AFP / SPUTNIK / Alexey DRUZHININ (Photo credit should read ALEXEY DRUZHININ/AFP/Getty Images)
    Intel report: Putin aspired to help Trump

The US intelligence community found that Russia tried to influence the outcome of the 2016 US election by boosting Donald Trump and harming Hillary Clinton, according to the declassified intelligence report released by the Director of National Intelligence.
