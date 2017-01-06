Civil rights family divided over Jeff Sessions

Evelyn Turner and her husband Albert were Alabama civil rights activists indicted in the 1980s on charges of voter fraud by Senator Jeff Sessions, who is now President-elect Donald Trump's pick for Attorney General. CNN's Drew Griffin speaks to Evelyn Turner and her son, who are divided over their views of Sessions.
Evelyn Turner and her husband Albert were Alabama civil rights activists indicted in the 1980s on charges of voter fraud by Senator Jeff Sessions, who is now President-elect Donald Trump's pick for Attorney General. CNN's Drew Griffin speaks to Evelyn Turner and her son, who are divided over their views of Sessions.