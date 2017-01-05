Dan Coats picked as national intel director

Breaking News

NEW YORK, NY - NOVEMBER 30: Sen. Dan Coats (R-IN) speaks to reporters at Trump Tower, November 30, 2016 in New York City. President-elect Donald Trump and his transition team are in the process of filling cabinet and other high level positions for the new administration. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)
President-elect Donald Trump has selected former Sen. Dan Coats to be his director of national intelligence, multiple transition sources told CNN.
