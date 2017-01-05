Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

senate armed services cyber threats hearing origwx_00000000
senate armed services cyber threats hearing origwx_00000000

    JUST WATCHED

    Senate supports U.S. intelligence community

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Senate supports U.S. intelligence community

During a Senate Armed Services Committee hearing on Thursday, it was clear that members and intelligence officials agree on a lot.
Source: CNN

Top News (15 Videos)

See More

Senate supports U.S. intelligence community

During a Senate Armed Services Committee hearing on Thursday, it was clear that members and intelligence officials agree on a lot.
Source: CNN