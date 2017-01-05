Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Defense Undersecretary for Intelligence Marcell Lettre (L), Director of National Intelligence James Clapper (C) and National Security Agency Director Adm. Michael Rogers (R) testifies before the Senate Armed Services Committee on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC, January 5, 2017. / AFP / JIM WATSON (Photo credit should read JIM WATSON/AFP/Getty Images)
Defense Undersecretary for Intelligence Marcell Lettre (L), Director of National Intelligence James Clapper (C) and National Security Agency Director Adm. Michael Rogers (R) testifies before the Senate Armed Services Committee on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC, January 5, 2017. / AFP / JIM WATSON (Photo credit should read JIM WATSON/AFP/Getty Images)

    JUST WATCHED

    Clapper: Russia hacks a multi-faceted campaign

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Clapper: Russia hacks a multi-faceted campaign

Director of National Intelligence James Clapper describes Russia's "multi-faceted" hacking campaign during the 2016 election.
Source: CNN

Stories worth watching (15 Videos)

See More

Clapper: Russia hacks a multi-faceted campaign

Director of National Intelligence James Clapper describes Russia's "multi-faceted" hacking campaign during the 2016 election.
Source: CNN