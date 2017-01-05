Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Senate Armed Services Committee chairman Sen. John McCain questions Secretary of Defense Ash Carter during a committee hearing September 22, 2016, in Washington, DC.
Senate Armed Services Committee chairman Sen. John McCain questions Secretary of Defense Ash Carter during a committee hearing September 22, 2016, in Washington, DC.

    JUST WATCHED

    McCain: Hacks should alarm every American

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

McCain: Hacks should alarm every American

Sen. John McCain (R-AZ) says Congress needs to set partisanship aside and work together to prevent foreign cyberattacks.
Source: CNN

Stories worth watching (15 Videos)

See More

McCain: Hacks should alarm every American

Newsroom

Sen. John McCain (R-AZ) says Congress needs to set partisanship aside and work together to prevent foreign cyberattacks.
Source: CNN