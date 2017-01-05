Breaking News

    Congressman: US should expel Iranian diplomats

Congressman: US should expel Iranian diplomats

Rep. Chris Collins tells CNN's Wolf Blitzer that the expulsion of 35 Russian diplomats was a political move by the Obama administration, and wonders why the President hasn't expelled Iranian diplomats as well. The US does not maintain diplomatic relations with Iran; therefore, there are no diplomats to expel.
