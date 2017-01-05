Breaking News

sanders trump tweet
sanders trump tweet

    Sanders brings poster of Trump tweet to Senate

Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders brought a giant printout of one of Donald Trump's tweets, in which the President-elect promised not to cut Social Security, to the Senate floor.
