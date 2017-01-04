Breaking News

    Trump in 2010 on Wikileaks: 'I think it's disgraceful'

Trump's 2010 comments are in sharp contrast to his tweet invoking Wikileaks founder Julian Assange, who claimed in a Fox News interview that the Russian government was not the source of leaks during the presidential campaign.
