Trump in 2010 on Wikileaks: 'I think it's disgraceful'
Trump's 2010 comments are in sharp contrast to his tweet invoking Wikileaks founder Julian Assange, who claimed in a Fox News interview that the Russian government was not the source of leaks during the presidential campaign.
