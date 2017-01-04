Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

VIRGINIA BEACH, VA - SEPTEMBER 06: Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump pauses during a campaign event September 6, 2016 in Virginia Beach, Virginia. Trump participated in a discussion with retired Army Lieutenant General Michael Flynn. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA - SEPTEMBER 06: Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump pauses during a campaign event September 6, 2016 in Virginia Beach, Virginia. Trump participated in a discussion with retired Army Lieutenant General Michael Flynn. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)

    JUST WATCHED

    Trump mocks intel agencies on Russian hack

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Trump mocks intel agencies on Russian hack

President-elect Donald Trump took to Twitter to deride the US intelligence agencies due to brief him on the alleged Russian hacking of the Democratic National Committee.
Source: CNN

Stories worth watching (15 Videos)

See More

Trump mocks intel agencies on Russian hack

New Day

President-elect Donald Trump took to Twitter to deride the US intelligence agencies due to brief him on the alleged Russian hacking of the Democratic National Committee.
Source: CNN