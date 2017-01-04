Breaking News

Wikileaks founder Julian Assange speaks from the balcony of the Ecuadorian embassy where he continues to seek asylum following an extradition request from Sweden in 2012, on February 5, 2016 in London, England
    WikiLeaks: Russia didn't give us emails

WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange has repeated his claim that the Russian government was not the source of the emails hacked from the DNC and Hillary Clinton campaign chairman John Podesta.
WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange has repeated his claim that the Russian government was not the source of the emails hacked from the DNC and Hillary Clinton campaign chairman John Podesta.
