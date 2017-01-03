Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

House Speaker Paul Ryan addresses the US Congress
House Speaker Paul Ryan addresses the US Congress

    JUST WATCHED

    Paul Ryan: 'We are all united'

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Paul Ryan: 'We are all united'

Representative Paul Ryan addressed the US House of Representatives after he was re-elected as Speaker of the House of the 115th Congress.
Source: CNN

Stories worth watching (15 Videos)

See More

Paul Ryan: 'We are all united'

Newsroom

Representative Paul Ryan addressed the US House of Representatives after he was re-elected as Speaker of the House of the 115th Congress.
Source: CNN