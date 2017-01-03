Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

nancy pelosi
nancy pelosi

    JUST WATCHED

    Pelosi: 'Democrats will stand our ground'

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Pelosi: 'Democrats will stand our ground'

Before introducing House Speaker Paul Ryan, House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi said that Democrats would stand their ground "if there is an assault" against any of their core principles.
Source: CNN

Stories worth watching (15 Videos)

See More

Pelosi: 'Democrats will stand our ground'

Newsroom

Before introducing House Speaker Paul Ryan, House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi said that Democrats would stand their ground "if there is an assault" against any of their core principles.
Source: CNN