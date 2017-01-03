Breaking News
NAACP leading sit-in to protest Sessions pick
NAACP President Cornell William Brooks speaks to CNN's Wolf Blitzer from a sit-in protest at the Mobile office of Sen. Jeff Sessions about his nomination as attorney general.
NAACP President Cornell William Brooks speaks to CNN's Wolf Blitzer from a sit-in protest at the Mobile office of Sen. Jeff Sessions about his nomination as attorney general.
