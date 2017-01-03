Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

NAACP President and CEO Cornell William Brooks speaks during a press conference at the Lincoln Memorial June 15, 2015 in Washington, DC.
NAACP President and CEO Cornell William Brooks speaks during a press conference at the Lincoln Memorial June 15, 2015 in Washington, DC.

    JUST WATCHED

    NAACP leading sit-in to protest Sessions pick

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

NAACP leading sit-in to protest Sessions pick

NAACP President Cornell William Brooks speaks to CNN's Wolf Blitzer from a sit-in protest at the Mobile office of Sen. Jeff Sessions about his nomination as attorney general.
Source: CNN

Wolf highlights (12 Videos)

See More

NAACP leading sit-in to protest Sessions pick

Wolf

NAACP President Cornell William Brooks speaks to CNN's Wolf Blitzer from a sit-in protest at the Mobile office of Sen. Jeff Sessions about his nomination as attorney general.
Source: CNN