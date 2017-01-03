Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

    JUST WATCHED

    Trump adviser: Russians hacked the US

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Trump adviser: Russians hacked the US

A top adviser to President-elect Donald Trump said he thinks the Russians were involved in election-related hacking of the US -- a very different view than that held by the incoming administration.
Source: CNN

Stories worth watching (15 Videos)

See More

Trump adviser: Russians hacked the US

The Lead

A top adviser to President-elect Donald Trump said he thinks the Russians were involved in election-related hacking of the US -- a very different view than that held by the incoming administration.
Source: CNN