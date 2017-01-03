State dept. '100% certain' about Russian hack

Although President-elect Donald Trump has raised doubts about who is behind the election-related hacking, State Department spokesman John Kirby said the US administration "is 100% certain in the role that Russia played" in hacking. CNN's Pamela Brown reports.
