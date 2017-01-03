Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

americans in south korea prepare for worst field pkg lead_00003018
americans in south korea prepare for worst field pkg lead_00003018

    JUST WATCHED

    Americans in South Korea prepare for the worst

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Americans in South Korea prepare for the worst

US military families in South Korea practice evacuation drills in preparation for the worst -- a possible threat from North Korea. CNN's Alexandra Field reports.
Source: CNN

Stories worth watching (15 Videos)

See More

Americans in South Korea prepare for the worst

The Lead

US military families in South Korea practice evacuation drills in preparation for the worst -- a possible threat from North Korea. CNN's Alexandra Field reports.
Source: CNN