Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

BEDMINSTER TOWNSHIP, NJ - NOVEMBER 20: President-elect Donald Trump stands outside the clubhouse following his meeting with Ari Emanuel, co-CEO of William Morris Endeavor, at Trump International Golf Club, November 20, 2016 in Bedminster Township, New Jersey. Trump and his transition team are in the process of filling cabinet and other high level positions for the new administration.
BEDMINSTER TOWNSHIP, NJ - NOVEMBER 20: President-elect Donald Trump stands outside the clubhouse following his meeting with Ari Emanuel, co-CEO of William Morris Endeavor, at Trump International Golf Club, November 20, 2016 in Bedminster Township, New Jersey. Trump and his transition team are in the process of filling cabinet and other high level positions for the new administration.

    JUST WATCHED

    Donald Trump is set to reshape lower courts

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Donald Trump is set to reshape lower courts

Donald Trump is poised to cement a conservative Supreme Court but he will also be able to impact the lower courts with over 100 vacancies.
Source: CNN

Stories worth watching (15 Videos)

See More

Donald Trump is set to reshape lower courts

Donald Trump is poised to cement a conservative Supreme Court but he will also be able to impact the lower courts with over 100 vacancies.
Source: CNN