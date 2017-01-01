Breaking News
CNN
Toggle Search
Search
Election Results
Nation
World
Our Team
CNN.com
Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.
JUST WATCHED
Trump casts hacking doubts again
Replay
More Videos ...
MUST WATCH
Trump casts hacking doubts again
President-elect Donald Trump reiterated his doubts that Russia was behind cyber-meddling in the US election, saying such a crime would be difficult to prove. CNN's Victor Blackwell has more.
Source: CNN
Russia hacking response (16 Videos)
Trump casts hacking doubts again
Expelled Russians have 72 hours to leave US
Graham: Trump disagrees with Senate on Russia
McCain: Russian interference could 'destroy democracy'
Obama on hacking: I warned Putin to 'cut it out'
The anatomy of Russia's hack of the DNC
Firm says Russian military tied to DNC hack
Russia's army of hackers could be 4,000 strong
Expert: We caught Russian hackers in the act
Obama: I told Putin to cut it out on hacking
Rep. Collins on Russian hacking: Move on
Sources: FBI repeatedly tried to warn DNC
Trump team disputes Russian hacking intel
Conway: Trump won't interfere in hacking probe
Trump rejects claims Russians helped him win
Ex-CIA analyst: This is unbelievable
CNN host, RNC strategist clash over CIA intel
See More
Trump casts hacking doubts again
President-elect Donald Trump reiterated his doubts that Russia was behind cyber-meddling in the US election, saying such a crime would be difficult to prove. CNN's Victor Blackwell has more.
Source: CNN