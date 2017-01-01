Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

trump russia hacking doubts newday seg_00004204
trump russia hacking doubts newday seg_00004204

    JUST WATCHED

    Trump casts hacking doubts again

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Trump casts hacking doubts again

President-elect Donald Trump reiterated his doubts that Russia was behind cyber-meddling in the US election, saying such a crime would be difficult to prove. CNN's Victor Blackwell has more.
Source: CNN

Russia hacking response (16 Videos)

See More

Trump casts hacking doubts again

President-elect Donald Trump reiterated his doubts that Russia was behind cyber-meddling in the US election, saying such a crime would be difficult to prove. CNN's Victor Blackwell has more.
Source: CNN