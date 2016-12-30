Breaking News

Russia Putin not expel us diplomats chance lkl_00002107
Russia Putin not expel us diplomats chance lkl_00002107

    Putin: Russia won't expel US diplomats

Putin: Russia won't expel US diplomats

As a group of expelled Russian diplomats and their families prepare to leave the US, Russian President Vladimir Putin took no action against their American counterparts, opting instead to issue a statement criticizing the Obama administration. CNN's Jim Sciutto reports
Putin: Russia won't expel US diplomats

