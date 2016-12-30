Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

"The President is always asking staff to bring their babies and young kids by for a visit. Here, during a break between meetings one afternoon, the President crawled around in the Oval Office with Communications Director Jen Psaki's daughter Vivi." (Official White House Photo by Pete Souza)
"The President is always asking staff to bring their babies and young kids by for a visit. Here, during a break between meetings one afternoon, the President crawled around in the Oval Office with Communications Director Jen Psaki's daughter Vivi." (Official White House Photo by Pete Souza)

    JUST WATCHED

    Behind the scenes with Obama

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Behind the scenes with Obama

In a year-end tradition, Chief White House photographer Pete Souza selects the best photos of President Barack Obama from 2016.
Source: CNN

Stories worth watching (15 Videos)

See More

Behind the scenes with Obama

In a year-end tradition, Chief White House photographer Pete Souza selects the best photos of President Barack Obama from 2016.
Source: CNN