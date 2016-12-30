Missing journalist's parents speak out

In an exclusive interview with CNN's Brian Stelter, the parents of Austin Tice, an American journalist who went missing in Syria in 2012, say they're encouraged by reports that their son is still alive and urged the US government to keep working to bring him home.
In an exclusive interview with CNN's Brian Stelter, the parents of Austin Tice, an American journalist who went missing in Syria in 2012, say they're encouraged by reports that their son is still alive and urged the US government to keep working to bring him home.