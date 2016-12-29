Expelled Russians have 72 hours to leave US

In addition to sanctions, the Obama administration has expelled 35 Russian diplomats and will close two Russian government compounds in Maryland and New York in response to the country's hack of the 2016 presidential election. CNN's Jim Sciutto reports.
In addition to sanctions, the Obama administration has expelled 35 Russian diplomats and will close two Russian government compounds in Maryland and New York in response to the country's hack of the 2016 presidential election. CNN's Jim Sciutto reports.