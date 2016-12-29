Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

US President Barack Obama (R) meets his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin (L) in Los Cabos, Mexico, on June 18, 2012, during the G20 leaders Summit. Obama met today Putin at a G20 summit to discuss differences over what to do about the bloody conflict in Syria. AFP PHOTO/ RIA-NOVOSTI POOL / ALEXEI NIKOLSKY (Photo credit should read ALEXEI NIKOLSKY/AFP/GettyImages)
US President Barack Obama (R) meets his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin (L) in Los Cabos, Mexico, on June 18, 2012, during the G20 leaders Summit. Obama met today Putin at a G20 summit to discuss differences over what to do about the bloody conflict in Syria. AFP PHOTO/ RIA-NOVOSTI POOL / ALEXEI NIKOLSKY (Photo credit should read ALEXEI NIKOLSKY/AFP/GettyImages)

    JUST WATCHED

    Expelled Russians have 72 hours to leave US

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Expelled Russians have 72 hours to leave US

In addition to sanctions, the Obama administration has expelled 35 Russian diplomats and will close two Russian government compounds in Maryland and New York in response to the country's hack of the 2016 presidential election. CNN's Jim Sciutto reports.
Source: CNN

Stories worth watching (15 Videos)

See More

Expelled Russians have 72 hours to leave US

The Lead

In addition to sanctions, the Obama administration has expelled 35 Russian diplomats and will close two Russian government compounds in Maryland and New York in response to the country's hack of the 2016 presidential election. CNN's Jim Sciutto reports.
Source: CNN