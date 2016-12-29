Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

    JUST WATCHED

    Spicer: What did DNC do to protect their data?

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Spicer: What did DNC do to protect their data?

Incoming White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer speaks with CNN's Jake Tapper about the hacking of the DNC.
Source: CNN

Stories worth watching (15 Videos)

See More

Spicer: What did DNC do to protect their data?

Wolf

Incoming White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer speaks with CNN's Jake Tapper about the hacking of the DNC.
Source: CNN