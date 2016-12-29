Breaking News

    Russia slams 'lame duck' Obama in tweet

President Obama took unprecedented steps to retaliate against alleged Russian interference in the 2016 election, prompting an unusual tweet from Russia's Embassy. CNN's Michael Chance discusses.
