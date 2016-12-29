Breaking News
CNN
Toggle Search
Search
Election Results
Nation
World
Our Team
CNN.com
Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.
JUST WATCHED
White House sanctions Russians for hacking
Replay
More Videos ...
MUST WATCH
White House sanctions Russians for hacking
A list of names and entities has been released by the White House to chastise Russians involved in the hacking of the Democratic National Committee's emails.
Source: CNN
Stories worth watching (15 Videos)
White House sanctions Russians for hacking
Top 10 money stories of 2016
Inside the holiday rush at FedEx
Where do letters to Santa go?
Popular holiday movies and songs by the numbers
Neeson: 'Silence' is about searching for faith
An afternoon with Snap Spectacles
We tried Apple's AirPods
Zuckerberg debuts AI voiced by Morgan Freeman
Last-minute shoppers, you still have time
How social media filter bubbles work
Will 'Rogue One' be a hit for Disney?
China's elevated bus is going nowhere
Fed shows confidence in economy with rate hike
Rex Tillerson in 60 seconds
China's Meitu app glams up selfies
See More
White House sanctions Russians for hacking
Newsroom
A list of names and entities has been released by the White House to chastise Russians involved in the hacking of the Democratic National Committee's emails.
Source: CNN