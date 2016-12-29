Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

inauguration speech topics origwx bw_00023909
inauguration speech topics origwx bw_00023909

    JUST WATCHED

    Things that come up often in inaugural speeches

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Things that come up often in inaugural speeches

Times and presidents change, but these things keep coming up in inaugural addresses.
Source: CNN

Stories worth watching (15 Videos)

See More

Things that come up often in inaugural speeches

Times and presidents change, but these things keep coming up in inaugural addresses.
Source: CNN