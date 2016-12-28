Breaking News

Deputy National Security Adviser Ben Rhodes tells CNN's Jake Tapper the United States would veto any UN resolution that outlined a Mideast peace solution or recognized a Palestinian state.
Source: CNN

W.H.: US would veto plan for Palestinian state

The Lead

