Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

capitol hill file
capitol hill file

    JUST WATCHED

    GOP preps for battle over healthcare law

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

GOP preps for battle over healthcare law

Republicans will take full control of Washington in January, and they're planning an ambitious agenda on Capitol Hill - starting with Obamacare. CNN's Manu Raju reports.
Source: CNN

Stories worth watching (15 Videos)

See More

GOP preps for battle over healthcare law

The Lead

Republicans will take full control of Washington in January, and they're planning an ambitious agenda on Capitol Hill - starting with Obamacare. CNN's Manu Raju reports.
Source: CNN