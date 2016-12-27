Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Sciutto Lindsey Graham on Trump and Russia_00000805
Sciutto Lindsey Graham on Trump and Russia_00000805

    JUST WATCHED

    Graham: Trump disagrees with US Senate on Russia

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Graham: Trump disagrees with US Senate on Russia

Sen. Lindsey Graham tells CNN's Jim Sciutto that the U.S. Senate disagrees with President-elect Donald Trump on Russia's involvement with the 2016 election
Source: CNN

Stories worth watching (15 Videos)

See More

Graham: Trump disagrees with US Senate on Russia

Sen. Lindsey Graham tells CNN's Jim Sciutto that the U.S. Senate disagrees with President-elect Donald Trump on Russia's involvement with the 2016 election
Source: CNN