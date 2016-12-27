Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

tom bossert
tom bossert

    JUST WATCHED

    Homeland security adviser is former Bush aide

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Homeland security adviser is former Bush aide

President-elect Donald Trump has tapped Tom Bossert, a former aide to the Bush administration, as his top adviser on homeland security.
Source: CNN

Stories worth watching (15 Videos)

See More

Homeland security adviser is former Bush aide

Newsroom

President-elect Donald Trump has tapped Tom Bossert, a former aide to the Bush administration, as his top adviser on homeland security.
Source: CNN