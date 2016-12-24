Breaking News
CNN
Toggle Search
Search
Election Results
Nation
World
Our Team
CNN.com
Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.
JUST WATCHED
Donald Trump to shutter eponymous foundation
Replay
More Videos ...
MUST WATCH
Donald Trump to shutter eponymous foundation
President-elect Donald Trump announced that he will dissolve the Trump Foundation citing concerns about having the appearance of a conflict of interest. CNN's Jeremy Diamond reports.
Source: CNN
Top News (15 Videos)
Donald Trump to shutter eponymous foundation
"Howard Stern Show" contributor dies
Sen. Graham: Defund UN after Israel vote
Police officer's toddler shoots himself
US refuses to veto resolution on Israel
Berlin attack suspect vowed loyalty to ISIS
NFL team stuck when plane skids off runway
'Star Wars' actress Carrie Fisher hospitalized
Philippines braces for severe typhoon
Hijacking in Malta: How it unfolded
Israel pushes back on UN resolution
Trump contradicts Obama throughout transition
An emotional Joe Mixon apologizes for assault
Winter weather causes flight delays across US
Mosul residents caught between war and peace
See More
Donald Trump to shutter eponymous foundation
Newsroom
President-elect Donald Trump announced that he will dissolve the Trump Foundation citing concerns about having the appearance of a conflict of interest. CNN's Jeremy Diamond reports.
Source: CNN