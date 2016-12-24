Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Republican gubernatorial candidate Carl Paladino speaks to his supporters at American Defense Systems, October 26, 2010, in Hicksville, NY.
Republican gubernatorial candidate Carl Paladino speaks to his supporters at American Defense Systems, October 26, 2010, in Hicksville, NY.

    JUST WATCHED

    Trump ally made racist remarks towards Obamas

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Trump ally made racist remarks towards Obamas

Carl Paladino, co-chair of Donald Trump's New York campaign, is under fire for making racist remarks about Michelle Obama and wishing for the death of President Obama. CNN's Jeremy Diamond reports.
Source: CNN

Stories worth watching (15 Videos)

See More

Trump ally made racist remarks towards Obamas

Carl Paladino, co-chair of Donald Trump's New York campaign, is under fire for making racist remarks about Michelle Obama and wishing for the death of President Obama. CNN's Jeremy Diamond reports.
Source: CNN