Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

FAYETTEVILLE, NC - DECEMBER 06: President-elect Donald Trump addresses an audience at Crown Coliseum on December 6, 2016 in Fayetteville, North Carolina. Trump took time off from selecting the cabinet for his incoming administration to celebrate his victory in the general election. (Photo by Sara D. Davis/Getty Images)
FAYETTEVILLE, NC - DECEMBER 06: President-elect Donald Trump addresses an audience at Crown Coliseum on December 6, 2016 in Fayetteville, North Carolina. Trump took time off from selecting the cabinet for his incoming administration to celebrate his victory in the general election. (Photo by Sara D. Davis/Getty Images)

    JUST WATCHED

    Trump mulls tariffs, stands by campaign pledge

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Trump mulls tariffs, stands by campaign pledge

President-elect Donald Trump stands by his pledge to "drain the swamp" and mulls a 10% tariff on foreign imports. CNN's Jim Acosta has more on the day's transition developments.
Source: CNN

Stories worth watching (15 Videos)

See More

Trump mulls tariffs, stands by campaign pledge

The Lead

President-elect Donald Trump stands by his pledge to "drain the swamp" and mulls a 10% tariff on foreign imports. CNN's Jim Acosta has more on the day's transition developments.
Source: CNN