Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

roy cooper
roy cooper

    JUST WATCHED

    Roy Cooper: HB2 damaged state's reputation

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Roy Cooper: HB2 damaged state's reputation

After a bipartisan effort to overturn North Carolina's controversial "bathroom bill" failed, Governor-elect Roy Cooper tells CNN's Jake Tapper that he will continue to work toward repealing the bill.
Source: CNN

Stories worth watching (15 Videos)

See More

Roy Cooper: HB2 damaged state's reputation

The Lead

After a bipartisan effort to overturn North Carolina's controversial "bathroom bill" failed, Governor-elect Roy Cooper tells CNN's Jake Tapper that he will continue to work toward repealing the bill.
Source: CNN