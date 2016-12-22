Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

kellyanne conway trump muslim screening newday_00000000
kellyanne conway trump muslim screening newday_00000000

    JUST WATCHED

    Conway: Being Muslim won't trigger screenings

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Conway: Being Muslim won't trigger screenings

Senior Trump adviser Kellyanne Conway says the Trump administration will not selectively screen individuals solely because they practice Islam.
Source: CNN

Stories worth watching (15 Videos)

See More

Conway: Being Muslim won't trigger screenings

New Day

Senior Trump adviser Kellyanne Conway says the Trump administration will not selectively screen individuals solely because they practice Islam.
Source: CNN