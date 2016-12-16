Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

President Barack Obama speaks during a news conference in the briefing room of the White House in Washington, Friday, Dec. 16, 2016. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)
President Barack Obama speaks during a news conference in the briefing room of the White House in Washington, Friday, Dec. 16, 2016. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)

    JUST WATCHED

    Obama: Russian hack shouldn't be an argument

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Obama: Russian hack shouldn't be an argument

President Barack Obama says Russia is responsible for hacking the DNC at his last press conference of the year.
Source: CNN

Stories worth watching (15 Videos)

See More

Obama: Russian hack shouldn't be an argument

Newsroom

President Barack Obama says Russia is responsible for hacking the DNC at his last press conference of the year.
Source: CNN